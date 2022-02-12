News
Motown Teams Up With Google To Empower Women Of Color In Music

“This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft,” said Motown Records chairwoman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.

Since its inception over six decades ago, Motown Records has amplified the artistry of Black musicians who have instrumentally shaped the landscape of music. The record label is on a mission to support the next generation of innovators in the industry. According to Billboard, Motown has teamed up with Google for the launch of a program for women of color creatives.

The initiative, called The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google, was designed to increase racial and gender diversity within music. Research shows the industry remains predominately white and male. Through the program, Motown and Google will collaboratively work to identify rising content creators, directors and producers and fund their projects. The creatives will also have the opportunity to work with Motown executives and artists on the label. The program is accepting applications through March and will run through July.

Ethiopia Habtemariam, who serves as chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, says the partnership with Google will inspire women to tap into the power of their creativity and make their mark on a global scale. “Motown has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life,” Habtemariam shared in a statement, according to the news outlet.  “This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.” Google’s entertainment partnerships lead Elle Roth Brunet added the company is “excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside Motown’s vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life.”

News about the initiative comes after Issa Rae’s music label Raedio partnered with Google to launch a program to support independent music artists.

SEE ALSO:

Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists

Ava DuVernay Joins Forces With Google To Empower Underrepresented Creatives

Motown Teams Up With Google To Empower Women Of Color In Music  was originally published on newsone.com

