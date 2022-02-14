Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Have The Greatest Super Bowl Performance Ever?

Although Da Brat is feeling a bit under the weather today after an eventful Super Bowl weekend, she still mustered up the strength to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report to recap the epic Halftime Show performance that many are saying is the greatest of all time. Do you agree?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — not to mention the surprise guest, 50 Cent! — put on a super stellar show that was a true testament to how far hip-hop culture has come along. In addition to the impressive vocal talents of Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko at the beginning of the game, and of course the commercial spots, it was definitely a broadcast many won’t soon forget.

What was your favorite part?

Join the debate below by tuning in for the "Hot Spot" on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

