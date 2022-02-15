Celebrity News
Majorie Harvey Celebrated Valentine’s Day In A 17K Bottega Veneta Cut Out Dress

The jaw-dropping number featured diagonal drawstring cutouts along the torso and waistline.

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Steve Harvey is no stranger to showering his wife of 15 years, Marjorie Harvey, with love. The fashionable couple celebrate each other extravagantly, so this Valentine’s Day was was bound to be over the top.

Marjorie has a deep rooted love for high-end designers and fun, stylish looks, so this 17,000 Bottega Veneta dress was right up her alley.

The couple posed on Steve’s Instagram page with him dressed in a bright red velvet suit jacket, partnered with a deep red button-up shirt, and matching slacks. His wife wore a green Lurex and viscose blend dress with all-over crystal hotfix embroidery. It featured diagonal drawstring cutouts along the torso and waistline. She completed the look with green sandals that matched her dress perfectly.

For us regular folk, $17,000 is a hefty price to spend on a dress but for the Harvey’s, this is their lifestyle. Steve credits his wife for upgrading his style and making him more fashionable. In an interview with GQ he revealed Marjorie had a heart-to-heart with him about his bulky suits.

“My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan,” he explained. “She stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago. She said, ‘Steve, can I talk to you?’ She said, ‘I’m tired of being married to a pimp.’ And I went, ‘What?’ I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had, was big suits. She said, ‘Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.’”

Now if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is!

 

Majorie Harvey Celebrated Valentine’s Day In A 17K Bottega Veneta Cut Out Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

