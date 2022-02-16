GirlDad: Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His First Child, Says He’s Been Waiting For This Moment His Entire Life

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Romeo Miller is all grown up now! The actor and entrepreneur announced the birth of his first child on Valentine’s Day, saying it was so hard to hold it in.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward,” he posted on Instagram.

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life.”

Just like his father Master P, Romeo is setting up Baby R for success. Along with the baby announcement, he shared that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster are launching a baby company so that she’s “good for life.”

The Drewy Co. website says its mission is “to supply diapers, wipes, and basic essentials to children who may reside in at-risk communities across the country. The proceeds of Drewy products go to various children’s charities” selling products for mom, dad, and child to use.

Congrats to Romeo on starting his family!

