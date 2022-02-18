News
HomeNews

Hennessy ‘House of Moves’ Brings All-Star Action To NBA Fans Nationwide

Visitors to Hennessy's Digital House of Moves can also win exclusive prizes

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Hennessy House of Moves

Source: General / Radio One

Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, is inviting consumers to take part in the NBA All-Star 2022 festivities through its immersive Digital House of Moves – a first-of-its-kind digital experience that is the latest embodiment of Hennessy’s Make Moves That Start Movements programming. This activation will bring the action and events of NBA All-Star 2022 to fans across the nation, creating a unique digital universe that reaches wider audiences and allows them to interact from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“After releasing our Hennessy 8 NFTs earlier this year, we knew Hennessy had to stay engaged with our digital community,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “Pivoting from an in-person activation in Cleveland to an immersive digital experience will allow us to continue connecting with our consumers in new, innovative ways.”

Honoring Hennessy’s longstanding commitment to music, the arts, culture and community, the Digital House of Moves will be broken up into three carefully curated floors, each hosting unique immersive experiences:

  • Main Floor: Features a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna’s latest single, pushin’ P, marking his first holographic performance featuring music from his latest album DS4EVER – which went #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts upon release.
  • Lower Level: Showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as Victor Solomon, star of Hennessy’s Make Moves That Start Movements campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Additional collaborating artists across both the fine and cultural art worlds include contemporary artist Felipe Pantonebasketball documentarist Kevin Couliau and streetwear icon Daömey.
  • Top Level: Hosts a virtual bar, where consumers can see cocktail creations and find recipes for Hennessy’s NBA-themed cocktails to make and enjoy during NBA All-Star events.

Visitors to Hennessy’s Digital House of Moves can also win exclusive prizes, including an autographed Russell Westbrook jersey.

Everyone is invited to join the NBA All-Star festivities from the comfort of their own home by visiting www.HennessyHouseofMoves.com.

Hennessy ‘House of Moves’ Brings All-Star Action To NBA Fans Nationwide  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close