Historic First: Tracy Morgan Will Become The First Black Person To Receive The Friars Club Icon Award

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

From making his on-screen debut as Hustle Man on the 90s sitcom Martin to starring on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has cemented himself as a power player in the realm of entertainment and he will receive a special honor for his contributions to the industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York native will be bestowed with the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award.

The honor is historic as Morgan will become the first Black person to be awarded with the accolade. From television to film and stand-up, Morgan has played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of comedy. Throughout his career, he’s starred in memorable shows and films including his own series dubbed The Tracy Morgan Show, The Longest Yard, First Sunday, Coming 2 America and most recently The Last O.G. Morgan’s work has garnered him nominations for NAACP Image Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Morgan says he’s honored to join the collective of legendary comedians and entertainers who have been celebrated by the Friars Club. “The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and comedy, two of my favorite things,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Some of my biggest influences were in and out of there…I’m following in the footsteps of greatness…I’m humbled and looking forward to a crazy night.” He’s slated to receive the award on May 26. Proceeds from the ceremony—which will pay homage to the late Bob Saget and Betty White—will go towards Stand Up to Cancer. Past honorees include Robert De Niro, Tony Bennett, Billy Crystal and others.

News about Morgan’s historic milestone comes after it was announced he will guest star on The Neighborhood alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold. The project will be his first live-action network comedy feature since he appeared on 30 Rock.

SEE ALSO:

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Leads Screenwriting Fellowship For Black Women

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Historic First: Tracy Morgan Will Become The First Black Person To Receive The Friars Club Icon Award was originally published on newsone.com