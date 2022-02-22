News
HomeNews

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Source: Pool / Getty

A jury found the 3 white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery guilty on a federal hate crime for when they chased and killed 25-year-old- Arbery through a Georgia neighborhood for being black.

All three defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

The defendants were charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights, kidnapping, and for the McMichaels, an additional charge of use of a firearm to commit a crime. Previously, all three men were convicted of murdering Arbery in a state court trial last year and were sentenced to life in prison. The defendants will have 14 days to file appeals.

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Found Guilty

In order for the three men to be convicted of hate crime charges, the prosecutor first had to prove to the jury that there was a racial motive and that Arbery was targeted for being Black. Present witnesses recounted racist interactions with Greg and Travis McMichael, and prosecutors spent the morning of the trial going over racist and sometimes violent content from the defendants’ digital footprints.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“If Ahmaud was another white person jogging, would this have happened in the way that it did? If Ahmaud hadn’t been using public streets, would this have happened the way it did?” asked prosecutor Christopher Perras in the government’s closing arguments on Monday. 

“These defendants saw Ahmaud as less than human, as less than an animal,” prosecutor Lyons told jurors in her final rebuttal before Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sent the jurors out to deliberate on Monday afternoon. Lyons emphasized that they showed no remorse as Arbery was bleeding in the street.

“I think the DOJ [Department of Justice] presented its case well,” Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told reporters outside the courthouse on Monday.“I’m very emotional. This has been very draining, and I’m thankful this is almost over,” she said, noting that she was hopeful for a verdict in time for the second anniversary of her son’s death this Wednesday.

Feb. 23 is now officially known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in the state of Georgia.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial After “No Black Pastors In Court” Comment

RELATED: Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer Suggested Killing Him Was A ‘Good Deed’

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
39 photos

The Latest:

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close