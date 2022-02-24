National
Dej Loaf Look-Alike Is LOAFIN’! Booty Pics Surface, Twitter Goes Crazy [Photos]

Dej Loaf

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Dej Loaf told us not to try her, but her doppelganger says otherwise. Photo surfaced on Twitter of someone that favors the Detriot artist.

The internet had some QUESTIONS!

Dej Loaf stans instantly shut down that is not her and try better next time (no pun). In fact, the fan that posted the original photo of the rapper’s long-lost unrelated twin was instantly blocked by the rapper.

Following the blocking was a few cryptic tweets from Dej asking “What be wrong with ppl?”

We have no idea what is wrong with the good people of Twitter but Dej ain’t playing with yall!! For real, the internet might be Ms.Dej Loaf back to her old ways if you keep playing, according to her.

 

Dej Loaf Look-Alike Is LOAFIN’! Booty Pics Surface, Twitter Goes Crazy [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

