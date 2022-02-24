Celebrity News
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The style connoisseur strikes again!

Actress, comedian, hair care guru and style connoisseur, Tracee Ellis Ross paid a bright, stylish visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Black-ish actress sashayed onto the set clad in a bright pink Preen by Thornton Bregazz pre fall 22 dress, with cutout detailing on the chest and elbow area. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink Versace platform shoes.

Ross always brings the fashion, and it almost always goes hand in hand with a good laugh. The funny gal flexed her singing chops with Jimmy Fallon as they sang Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes as a Real Housewives tagline.

Check it out below.

Ross and her Black-ish family are in their final season. The show, which covers fundamental life topics in a light and comedic way, made its series debut in 2014. She brings her flair for fashion to her character Rainbow, a mother to four quirky, inquisitive children. While we’ll miss Bow’s fun hairstyles and stylish ensembles on television, the 49-year-old actress will keep us entertained during red carpet season and of course, via her Instagram page.

I’m obsessed with this look. From the bright colors to the matching eye shadow, Ross can do no wrong – and here’s your proof. What do you think? Are you loving her look?

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

