According to NBC4i, Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
Although the week’s cases are slightly higher than last week’s 3,460, they’re only the second-smallest weekly increase this school year since NBC4 began tracking in September.
Like with Ohio’s cases overall, those reported among school students and staff have dropped dramatically since a peak in January. Just a month ago, schools reported 23,354 new cases, more than six times higher than Thursday’s count.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-19-cases-again-under-4000-this-week/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Jazmin Long
- Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Paula Stewart
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Dameyonna Willis
- These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Boston White Woman Pleas To Viciously Attacking Mother And 15-Year-Old Daughter For Speaking Spanish, Gets Probation
- Ohio school COVID-19 cases again under 4,000 this week
- Saweetie Explains The Inspiration Behind Her Buzz Cut “I Found So Much Clarity Within Myself”
- Florida GOP Candidate Goes Full Anti-‘Back The Blue’ In Threatening ‘Immigrant’ Cop’s Job Over Traffic Stop
- Halle Bailey Stuns In A Purple Backless Verguenza Dress
- Biden Expected To Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson As First Black Woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice
- Black Women Flipping Gymnastic History: Dominique Dawes to Simone Biles
- Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help George Floyd Send Clear Message To Indifferent Police
- Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As First Same-Sex Couple To Cover Essence
- LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With Old El Paso To Support Underserved Families
Ohio school COVID-19 cases again under 4,000 this week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com