TCapri Tequila Founder Tiffany Capri Hainesworth Is Changing The Narrative Around Ownership In The Spirits Industry

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Strolling through the isles of a liquor store can be equated to going on somewhat of a global journey, with bottles of rosé extracted from vineyards in the South of France to whiskey produced in the distilleries of Scotland. While it may seem like there’s a vast selection in these spaces, there’s one thing missing from the shelves—representation. Entrepreneur Tiffany Capri Hainesworth—who made history as the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand with her imprint TCapri Tequila—is on a mission to change the narrative regarding ownership in the wine and spirits industry.

The North American luxury liquor market is projected to reach $278.5 billion by 2028. But the space has historically been—and remains—white male-dominated. For Hainesworth, a D.C. native, the lack of diversity wasn’t a deterrent but an opportunity.

The values of entrepreneurship were instilled in Hainesworth at a young age. Her grandfather owned and operated vending machines at elementary schools throughout Washington, D.C. and Maryland. His hustle and grit showed Hainesworth that becoming a business owner was attainable with dedication.

“My grandfather was a big advocate for advancing yourself,” she told NewsOne. “He instilled the importance of hard work within me.”

In 2012, Hainesworth was involved in a harrowing car accident. The incident significantly changed her outlook on life. Putting things into perspective led her down a path of seeking purpose, prompting her to step into the realm of entrepreneurship.

“I had to think about what I wanted to do with my life,” she shared. “I wanted to be happy in the next part and the best part of my journey.”

The time away from work, while healing, allowed her to discover and explore different facets of her creativity. After coming across an article about alcohol-infused gummy bears, she decided to recreate the recipe for her family and friends.

What started off as a dessert for girls’ night evolved into her business dubbed TCapri Gourmet Treats, where she perfected the art of crafting gummy bears packed with pinot grigio and bourbon flavors. Hainesworth’s venture would unlock the door to the next chapter of her entrepreneurial journey.

With a quench for adventure and exploring the world, she took a trip from Maryland to the mountains of Guadalajara.

“It was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she shared while discussing her travels. “It was so serene. The agave fields were majestic. The scenery was phenomenal.”

It was in the Mexican countryside that she birthed TCapri Tequila. Founded in 2019, the tequila brand embodies the spirit of Jalisco, a place that brought her tranquility. It also serves as an ode to the legacy of Black entrepreneurship.

For Hainesworth, cultivating the brand was no easy feat. She endured learning curves when laying the foundation for her company. When she stepped into liquor stores in the U.S. to discuss distribution, she was confronted with difficulties and discrimination. Individuals assumed she was a salesperson rather than the founder because she was a Black woman.

The glass shortage significantly impacted her production during the pandemic. The culmination of her experiences, highs and lows, led to a triumphant pinnacle when she made history as the first Black woman to own a tequila brand exclusively.

Hainesworth says her mission is deeper than selling bottles of tequila. It’s rooted in building a legacy. She takes pride in the fact that her brand is 100 percent Black-owned and that she is the driving force behind every element of her business.

“I wanted my name on the front and back of that bottle,” she shared. “It was important to show ownership, to show that we can do it. To show that we can start in a small batch and grow. It’s about generational wealth. It’s about passing down a legacy for our kids and our grandkids. I feel like I’m making my ancestors proud.”

The TCapri Tequila founder recalled coming across a social media post in which a mother shared how she and her daughter saw Hainesworth delivering her own bottles of tequila and, with admiration, regarded her as a benchmark of excellence.

Standing on her grandfather’s shoulders, Hainesworth—who plans to expand her tequila offerings—hopes to open the door for other Black innovators. She says stepping into the industry starts with eliminating limiting beliefs.

“There will be many obstacles, trials and tribulations, but you have to keep pushing to accomplish your goals and be catapulted into your destiny.”

SEE ALSO:

Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson As First Black Woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Serena Williams Furthers Efforts To Support Black Entrepreneurs

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

TCapri Tequila Founder Tiffany Capri Hainesworth Is Changing The Narrative Around Ownership In The Spirits Industry was originally published on newsone.com