Crime
HomeCrime

‘Justice For Walter Hutchins’: Outrage After Bounty Hunters Kill Black Man On Video During Botched Warrant

Walter Hutchins was shot and killed on April 23 in Houston, Texas, by bounty hunters attempting to execute a warrant.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Two police officers behind crime scene tape

Source: kali9 / Getty

From Breonna Taylor to Andre Hill to Stephon Clark to Atatiana Jefferson to Amir Locke to Kathryn Johnston, we’ve heard plenty of stories about Black people killed by police after cops approached them and opened fire before their victims even had a chance to assess that officers of the law were the people breaking into their homes or running up on them. Now, there’s a new twist on the same story type, and in this one, the cops weren’t cops, they were bounty hunters in plain clothes and unmarked cars who opened fire on their Black male target, who some say was the victim of an ambush.

According to Fox 26, 31-year-old Walter Hutchins was shot and killed on April 23 in Houston, Texas, by bounty hunters attempting to execute a warrant at around 10:30 p.m.

The bounty hunters have not been arrested for his death.

Related Stories

Civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard, and the family of Walter Hutchins held a press conference Tuesday in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse demanding Hutchins’ killers be arrested.

During the press conference, while on-goers held up signs that read ‘Justice For Walter’, Ben Crump stood firmly in front of reporters and demanded action from anyone who would listen.

“What we do know is private citizens, even if you categorize them as bounty hunters, can’t be the judge, the jury, and the executioner,” said Crump to reporters. “That’s why we’re here, saying, proclaiming, and demanding justice for Walter.”

Bob Hilliard then questioned the intentions of the bounty–whether or not the hunters would have received incentive even if Hutchins was killed.

“They sat their fox six hours instead of calling the Houston Police Department and inviting them to arrest Walter is because their bounty was contingent doing the arrest–doing the retention,” said Hilliard “What’s going to be interesting to find out is does the bounty care whether you bring them in dead or alive.”

The bounty hunters, of course, claim they announced themselves and it was Hutchins who fired first, but surveillance video posted to Instagram by famed Houston Music Executive J Prince has many people wondering how the hell anyone could believe Hutchins was given sufficient time to understand what was even happening when two men with no badges or uniforms aggressively approached him in the dead of night.

“They never gave him a chance, they never gave him a warning to know that they were any type of authority figure,” Prince said.

What can be seen in the video is Hutchins walking to his car when two vehicles block him in just before two men jump out and run up to him. Moments later, shots were fired.

“It was a real ambush, all he had an opportunity to do was put his car in reverse, and you can clearly see gunshots entering the car,” Prince said in explaining that the bounty hunters never should have approached Hutchins like that late at night in an area where robberies and carjackings are common.

Even if it’s true that Hutchins shot first, the fact is Black civilians don’t get to use “I was in fear for my life” as a justification for reflexively opening fire (not that he even survived to tell his side of the story). That’s an excuse reserved exclusively for cops and others who just shot a Black person dead under suspicious circumstances. (This also makes it kind of ironic that the two bounty hunters reportedly work for a bond provider called Fearless Bail Bonds.)

Christopher Powell, a private investigator with A-Mobile Bail Bonds who has spent more than a decade tracking and taking down fugitives, told Fox 26 that he would have done things much differently if he were sent after Hutchins.

“I make sure we’re properly identifiable,” Powell said. “We have badges, we have our vest, they have patches on them that show what we are.”

“The area they’re in is Fifth Ward and obviously it’s late at night, just running up on someone in plain clothes, they don’t know what’s going on,” he continued. “They don’t know if you’re gang-affiliated, if you’re doing a robbery, if you’re about to steal their car.”

Houston police said the investigation into Hutchins’ death is still ongoing and that findings of the investigation will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what, if any, charges the bounty hunters will face.

SEE ALSO:

Banking While Black: Houston Doctor Sues JPMorgan Chase For Racial Discrimination

Black Scholar Becomes Youngest Person To Earn Master’s Degree From The University Of Houston

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

‘Justice For Walter Hutchins’: Outrage After Bounty Hunters Kill Black Man On Video During Botched Warrant  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close