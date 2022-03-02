Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production Company For $7 Million & 50 Cent Threatens To Leave STARZ

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Da Brat comes through with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” this time giving us yet another Wendy Williams update by way of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and news on 50 Cent’s latest beef with STARZ that may see the hip-hop mogul leaving the network for good.

It appears that Kevin Hunter is looking for a multimillion-dollar payday from execs at The Wendy Williams Show after being fired on the grounds of his failed marriage to the titular star, which he argues is illegal in the state of New York. Similarly for the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ emcee, he feels that STARZ is doing him dirty for the upcoming television season by leaving his hit series, like the new fan-favorite Power Book IV: Force, in renewal limbo.

Let Da Brat break it down in full on “Hot Spot” below via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

