Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of Her Coachella Performance [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat has a lot to discuss in today’s “Hot Spot,” spearheaded by Beyoncé’s reaction to that hilarious scene in Tyler Perry’s new film, A Madea Homecoming, where the titular character reenacts her unforgettable 2018 performance at the Coachella Music Festival.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in the headlines includes BET’s upcoming documentary on the historic rise and fall of hip-hop label Murder Inc., new comments on the state of music from Nicki Minaj during a recent interview with former rapper Joe Budden and Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming performance that will merge the real world with virtual reality.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full stories below in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of Her Coachella Performance [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close