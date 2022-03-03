National
HomeNational

YFN Lucci Allegedly Stabbed In Jail, Rapper Claims Someone Has a Bounty On Him

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
YFN Lucci

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079

According to TMZ, rapper YFN Lucci claims to have been stabbed in jail. The Atlanta rapper told the judge he was stabbed from behind and requested to grant bond for his release.

Lucci has been in jail for alleged murder and racketeering. The’ Everyday We Lit’ next trial is set for May 2022.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case

RELATED: YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club &amp; Recording Studio Could Land Him Back In Jail

RELATED: Reginae Goes OFF On Fan For Asking About Locked Up YFN Lucci

HOMEPAGE

YFN Lucci Allegedly Stabbed In Jail, Rapper Claims Someone Has a Bounty On Him  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close