Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, & Kevin Hart As Headliners

After being on a two-year pause of in-person events due to COVID-19, Essence Fest 2022 is returning to New Orleans with Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart as headliners.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The summer celebration of music and all things Black culture is set to return on June 30 through July 2 with stars like Jazmine Sullivan, New Edition, Summer Walker, The Roots, the Isley Brothers, Chole x Hale, and D-Nice & Friends in attendance.
SEE: Queen Tingz! Nicki Minaj Says Beef With City Girls Has Been Squashed
It will be Nicki’s first appearance at the festival with Janet returning after performing in 2010 and 2018.
As per the announcement, “[Essence] intentionally connect deeper within the City’s culture through both physical and select virtual experiences, we are excited to bring back new and returning activations, including concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats Food, Wine & Spirits Festival, the ESSENCE Gospel Experience, the ESSENCE Wealth & Power Stage, the ESSENCE Studios Screening Room, The Men’s Experience, The Marketplace, the ESSENCE Girls United Experience, ESSENCE Day of Service, ESSENCE E-Suite, The ESSENCE Tech Summit and more.”
SEE: Kevin Hart Unintentionally Clowns Don Cheadle’s Age– And Twitter Won’t Let Him Walk it Back
Participants will be required to show proof of being vaccinated to attend festivities.
For more information on tickets, access, and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com.
SEE: The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On Janet Jackson, Black Twitter Is Disgusted
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival [PHOTOS]
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival [PHOTOS]
1. MICHELLE OBAMASource:WENN 1 of 18
2. H.E.R.Source:WENN 2 of 18
3. MARLO HAMPTONSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. TEYANA TAYLORSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. LONI LOVESource:Getty 5 of 18
6. LIL' KIMSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. BRANDYSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. LATOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. ANGELA SIMMONSSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. BRANDYSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. ZENDAYASource:Getty 12 of 18
13. IMANSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. ANGELA RYESource:Getty 14 of 18
15. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. LA LA ANTHONYSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. ROSCI DIAZSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. ELLE VARNERSource:Getty 18 of 18
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, & Kevin Hart As Headliners was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com