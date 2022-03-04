Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelly Rowland adds mentorship to her growing resume. The award-winning singer has signed up to participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy, where she will mentor young Black high school students.

Yesterday, Rowland paid a stylish visit to the Walk Disney Resort, where she began her 3-day ambassadorship for the Academy. Dressed in a floral Claudia Li set from the brand’s SS 22 RTW collection, the gorgeous mother of 2 welcomed high schoolers with her bright, infectious smile.

Rowland styled her hair in big, kinky curls, and she opted for a classic but simple glam look. Per usual, the singer, songwriter, actress, author, and executive producer looked flawless. Mentoring high school students seem like a natural next step for her. In an interview with HelloBeautiful, she explained her method of combating self-doubt, which is excellent advice for teenagers trying to figure out their place in the world. “My biggest insecurity would probably be, one of the many, I usually challenge how smart I am,” she revealed. “I counter it immediately by telling myself; you are capable. You make great decisions. You are very smart. You make great decisions. Look at all the decisions you’ve made in the past.” This is great life advice for people of all ages, but I can’t help but think the younger generation needs to hear it the most. What an amazing opportunity it is to be mentored by Kelly Rowland!

