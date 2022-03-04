Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On How To Jump On Your 2022 Redo [WATCH]

Are you already rethinking your New Year’s resolutions?!

Maria More comes through with a special “Mind, Body, Business” report to give you some helpful tips on how to “redo” your 2022.

Whether it’s reworking the health kick, like eating healthy or trying stress therapy through music, or even breaking your workout times into shorter segments, Maria makes sure to give you all the need-to-know-info on how to make this year your best one yet.

Treat yourself to some “Mind, Body, Business” with Maria More below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

