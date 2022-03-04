Celebrity News
Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’

Russell Wilson surprised Ciara during her guest-hosting duties on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he popped the big question again, but this time, asking for more babies.

11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Ciara has just gotten proposed to… again!

The Grammy-winning artist recently guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and was joined by her husband, Russell Wilson. During the show, the football star surprised his 36-year-old wife with a proposal, this time, asking the singer if she wanted to have another baby. The surprise moment happened after the “Level Up” singer adorably told the audience that her husband makes her nervous while blushing after he handed her a bouquet of roses. “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” Rusell asked the audience as he dropped down to one knee. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

He continued, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

Although the couple is already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, looks like Russell is looking to expand their family even further!

After the unexpected proposal, the “Body Party” singer replied to her hubby, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Check out the sweet moment below.

We just love this family!

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

