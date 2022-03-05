Megan Thee Stallion Defends Her Rap Lyrics: ‘Being Bold Is Sexy’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her being talented, beautiful, and all-around sexy and she exudes that in her rap lyrics and her dance routines. Having drawn criticism from those who say her lyrics and performances are “too sexy,” the rapper recently sat down with The Jasmine Brand to defined her sexuality, making it clear that her music, dance performances, and image have nothing to do with her “embracing sex.”

“[It’s about] the confidence you have in yourself as a woman,” the “Savage” rapper told The Jasmine Brand. “Being bold is sexy. Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex. Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom. I’m confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality.”

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl rapper then explained that her upcoming album will feature music that will show a different side of her. “I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about,” she continued. “I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality.”

And while Meg is busy working on new music, she’s also looking forward to bringing her ideas to life through her first-look deal with Netflix, an announcement that was made late last year. The 27-year-old star released a statement following the big news, telling fans, “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Under the exciting new deal, Meg will create and produce a variety of content for Netflix including “television series and other projects,” as reported by Variety.

We can’t wait to see Meg’s new projects come to life!

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Her Rap Lyrics: ‘Being Bold Is Sexy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

