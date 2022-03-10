Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Got Butt Shots + Kandi & Marlo Get Heated On Latest Season Of RHOA

Real Housewives of Atlanta is on its way to returning and the girls are fighting! Kandi gave an inside scoop on the season and it sounds entertaining yet stressful for the cast members. With the departure of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton finally gets her peach after being a friend of the show for so long. The singer says that she and Hampton threw a couple of low blows this season.
Zoë Kravitz is speaking out saying that the color of her skin and the word “urban” kept her from auditioning for a Batman movie earlier. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz explained. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”
Speaking of women, Nicki Minaj opens up about the reason she got butt shots back in the day. She shares the story is because Lil’ Wayne’s influence caused her to make the alterations.
Gary digs deeper into these stories in the tea.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter
Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter
1.
1 of 13
.@NICKIMINAJ tells Joe Budden that she and @LilKim should’ve been on the cover of US Vogue based on their influences on music and fashion. pic.twitter.com/h8HToq8znJ— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 9, 2022
2.
2 of 13
Joe Budden is a BARB lmao— Josh (@joshuacharles__) March 9, 2022
3.
3 of 13
Nicki Minaj tells Joe Budden she is currently talking to a director about an in-depth acting role.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2022
“It's a bigger role than I've ever taken on. It's a more in-depth role...” pic.twitter.com/oQtUOcq42H
4.
4 of 13
.@NICKIMINAJ talking about Billie in her new interview with Joe Budden! 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7n8ynegUnv— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 9, 2022
5.
5 of 13
Joe budden speaks on longevity and calls Nicki Minaj the blue print 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LkySBe9cbX— 👨🏾💻 (@onikascrown) March 9, 2022
6.
6 of 13
Nicki Minaj for her interview with Joe Budden. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N43vId4Y2K— Bossy man (@qweensleeze) March 9, 2022
7.
7 of 13
Nicki Minaj tells Joe Budden her future plans:— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) March 9, 2022
“I’m creating my own management company to manage me & others … also doing my record company … I’ll announce it close to album time … I’m also working with a director regarding a movie.” pic.twitter.com/P1dsIpWm4u
8.
8 of 13
Nicki Minaj credits FKA twigs for starting the baby hair trend in new interview with Joe Budden:— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 9, 2022
“I remember when FKA twigs was wearing the baby hair. She’s an icon, icon, icon…I remember before the baby hair trend became the trend, FKA Twigs was on that s**t.” pic.twitter.com/Kmgva9eC7B
9.
9 of 13
Nicki Minaj mentioned lil Kim in her interview with joe budden once again and giving her praise and it wasn’t from a place of h8 or malice… she has never been the problem 🤷🏾♂️— EriTron_Jo😬 (@erion_jordan) March 9, 2022
10.
10 of 13
Just finished the Joe Budden Nicki Minaj interview.. we have a lot to get into!— The Armon Wiggins Show (@ArmonWiggins) March 9, 2022
11.
March 9, 202211 of 13
12.
12 of 13
16k people are currently watching the premier of Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden’s interview on YouTube 🚨— Shes Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) March 9, 2022
13.
13 of 13
Joe Budden got another one with this Nicki Minaj interview, his questions were on point pic.twitter.com/z2UBYsKBjQ— Sevhn.Galore❤️🔥 (@OfficialSEVHN) March 9, 2022
Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Got Butt Shots + Kandi & Marlo Get Heated On Latest Season Of RHOA was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com