Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Got Butt Shots + Kandi & Marlo Get Heated On Latest Season Of RHOA

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta is on its way to returning and the girls are fighting! Kandi gave an inside scoop on the season and it sounds entertaining yet stressful for the cast members. With the departure of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton finally gets her peach after being a friend of the show for so long.  The singer says that she and Hampton threw a couple of low blows this season.

Zoë Kravitz is speaking out saying that the color of her skin and the word “urban” kept her from auditioning for a Batman movie earlier.  “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz explained. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Speaking of women, Nicki Minaj opens up about the reason she got butt shots back in the day.  She shares the story is because Lil’ Wayne’s influence caused her to make the alterations.

Gary digs deeper into these stories in the tea.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

13 photos Launch gallery

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

Continue reading Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

[caption id="attachment_1143303" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Screenshot / The Joe Budden Network/YouTube[/caption] Nicki Minaj owns the distinction of being one of the highest-selling artists across all genres with over 100 million records sold worldwide and continues to influence and captivate aspiring artists and her supportive fanbase alike. The Queen from Queens took time out of her schedule to sit down with Joe Budden for an intimate chat discussing her influence, the early days of her career, and so much more. The chat opens up with Minaj discussing how she came to the point of getting surgery due to her Young Money cohorts in Lil Wayne and others having shapely women in the studio serving as muses for the artists. In a vulnerable moment, Minaj shares that while she was always viewed and respected as a sister to Wayne and Mack Maine, she confided in Budden that their jokes about her lack of curves did play a part in her getting work done. Minaj rightly sees herself as a trendsetter and the early portion of the conversation reveals that she’s aware of what trails she blazed for the current crop of female rappers and how isolating it was for her in the beginning to be the only one with her sense of style. Minaj also acknowledged that Lil’ Kim was an inspiration not only for herself but other female rappers, stating that the Brooklyn veteran should’ve shared the cover of American Vogue with her due to their range of influences and innovation in the space. Budden masterfully conducted the interview, using skills he’s learned as a broadcaster and media mogul. The wide-ranging conversation can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter regarding the chat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSmMQEsBzmE — Photo: The Joe Budden Network

Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Got Butt Shots + Kandi & Marlo Get Heated On Latest Season Of RHOA  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close