Hot Spot: Power’s Force Renewed For Season 2 + Chris Brown’s Sexual Assault Accuser Loses Her Lawyers

It looks like since Chris Brown decided to drop those receipts about Jane Doe, she lost her lawyers. The R&B singer dropped text messages and voice notes from the accuser who claims Brown raped her in 2020, which the lawyers did not know about. Someone else that’s being canceled is Nick Cannon’s Talk Show and Jennifer Hudson’s talk show is scheduled to take over the slot.

Da Brat dives into these stories and more.

