Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett received his sentencing for his “hate crime” that took place in 2019.  He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to the police.  Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot made a statement about Smollett saying that making false claims and allegations will not be tolerated.

Also, Gary talks about the rumors of The Real being canceled.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

17 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

Continue reading Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

[caption id="attachment_4389557" align="alignnone" width="682"] Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office / Cook County Sheriff’s Office[/caption] If there’s one thing Twitter is going to give you, it’s their opinion and Twitter is not holding back on their comments for Jussie Smollett. In the ongoing trial, of Jussie Smollett, A jury has found the 39-year-old actor, Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges stemming from his claim of being attacked in January 2019. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Almost 3 years ago, the former Empire actor first claimed he was been attacked near his Chicago apartment by two men with seemingly racist intent. In 2019, he claimed that two men attacked him due to his skin color and sexual orientation. In most cases, Twitter would give their sympathies or outrage cries, but because Jussie Smollett bought this all on himself, nothing can save him from Twitter.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SEE: The Verdict Has Been Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close