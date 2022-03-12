Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Toni Braxton has taken to Instagram to release a statement on the passing of her sister, Traci, telling followers that "we will miss her dearly."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
WE tv Celebrates The New Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Red Carpet

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Earlier today we reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who has died from Esophageal cancer at the age of 50. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news with TMZ, telling the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

After the news broke, Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., also released a statement, taking to Instagram to write, “when I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.”

Now, the eldest of the Braxton sisters, Toni Braxton, has released a statement as well, taking to her own Instagram page to share the sad news. Posting a stunning black and white photo of all the Braxton sisters, Toni captioned the post, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever,” and signed the post with love from “The Braxton Family.”

See the touching tribute post below. 

We’re continuing to keep the Braxton family in our prayers.

Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close