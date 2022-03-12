Otis Redding Foundation Unveils Plans To Create Arts Center Honoring His Legacy

Late legendary singer Otis Redding used his talent to transform the world of music, and a new space being created in his honor will inspire generations of artists to do the same. The Otis Redding Foundation recently unveiled plans to build a performing arts center in the heart of Georgia.
The 9,000-square-foot facility—dubbed the Otis Redding Center for the Arts and Amphitheater—will serve as a space to foster innovation. Putting the focus on empowering youth through music and other forms of creative expression, the Macon-based center will harbor studios and art labs for students to explore the different elements of production, songwriting and performing. Using the arts to cultivate community, it will include an outdoor amphitheater that will serve as a gathering space.
Redding’s wife Zelma—who founded the Otis Redding Foundation 15 years ago to advance her husband’s philanthropic efforts—says the center will be a continuation of his mission to uplift youth. The foundation also runs a summer camp for youth 12-18 over the course of 11 days in Macon, Ga.
“Educating children through music was a dream of my husband’s,” she shared in a statement. “He would have been proud of the Foundation’s programs that emphasize creativity and inspiration.”
The project is being funded by a $1 million gift from Zelma and donations from the Knight Foundation and the Griffith Foundation.
Beyond his music, Redding was known for paying it forward. The Georgia native, who had hits like “Try a Little Tenderness” and “I Can’t Turn You Loose,” provided scholarships and financial support for underprivileged children. His life was tragically cut short in 1967 during a plane crash. However, his legacy lives on through artists who have used their craft to inspire.
SEE ALSO:
Violinist Ezinma Launches Nonprofit To Make Music Education Accessible At Underserved Schools
Revered Black Artist Synthia Saint James Releases New Book
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Otis Redding Foundation Unveils Plans To Create Arts Center Honoring His Legacy was originally published on newsone.com