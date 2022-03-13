Celebrity News
Tiffany Haddish Wishes Common Happy Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday To The King’

Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to wish Common happy birthday in the most hilarious way.

Although the two have split romantically, it appears to be nothing but love between Tiffany Haddish and Common as the comedian took to Instagram today to wish Common a happy birthday.

Posting a dapper image of the rapper dressed in a burgundy suit, Tiffany wrote, “Happy Birthday to the King @common! One of the most handsome, dynamic and wonderful men I have ever Known.”

She continued, “May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you. I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day! I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!”

The best and funniest part about this post is that Tiffany copied the same message that Common wrote to her on her birthday, just switching up a few of the words to make it unique to him. Back in December, Common posted a stunning image of the comedian in a red dress with a slicked-back ponytail and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Tiffany’s got jokes!

The former couple called off their relationship back in November after a year of dating. Although reps for both stars did not comment on the situation, the source told PEOPLE that “they are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.” Although they’re no longer together romantically, the two seem to have a lot of respect for each other. In a previous interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Common called the comedian a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person,” and at the time, also adding “you know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Tiffany Haddish Wishes Common Happy Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday To The King’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

