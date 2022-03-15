News
HomeNews

DeWine approves permitless carry bill

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, in three months’ time, gun-owning Ohioans will not be required to carry a permit for their firearm.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a bill that would eliminate a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state, according to a news release from DeWine’s office. With the governor’s signature, the law will take effect in 90 days.

he governor’s signature of Senate Bill 215 comes about two weeks after the House of Representatives approved it in a 57-35 vote on March 2 and makes Ohio the 22nd state in the U.S. to allow permitless concealed carry, according to State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

DeWine approves permitless carry bill  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close