Kelly Rowland has been on the move! Shortly after spending some time at the Disney Dreamers Academy to mentor Black high schoolers, the singer and actress found herself on the set of The Today Show, as a guest co-host.

Rowland served curves, smiles and spring vibes clad in a pink The Sei pants set, shoes by Charles Keith, and accessories by Gabriel and Co, and Azcona.

The mother of two was styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, a wardrobe stylist and designer from Nigeria. Udechukwu is responsible for lots of Rowland’s looks, including this infamous style moment.

Udechukwu also works with Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and she’s assisted Kollin Carter when styling Cardi B for her photo shoots and music videos.

If you haven’t caught on by now, pink is the color of the season. More and more, celebrities are channeling their inner Barbie and enjoying all things pink. The ultra-feminine color will dominate in the coming months, from vibrant neons to flirty bubblegum hues.

Rowland will return to The Today Show again today to serve as a guest co-host. Judging from her most recent looks, we can expect another fun, colorful spring look like her pink The Sei set.

Kelly Rowland Is Pretty In Pink As She Co-Hosts 'The Today Show'

