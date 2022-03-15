Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Evelyn Braxton Shares The Last Moments She Spent With Daughter Traci Braxton [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat hits us with some somber news today in her “Hot Spot” report, including a heartbreaking note Evelyn Braxton wrote in tribute to her late daughter Traci Braxton and the decades-spanning beef between Mase and Diddy reigniting once again.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We included Ms. Evelyn’s IG post above so you can read it in full, which like we previously mentioned is truly a tearjerker in its entirety. In the case of Mase, who sent shots at his former Bad Boy Records affiliate via a new song titled “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” apparently the Harlem World emcee can’t get past the bad biz he reportedly experienced at the hands of Puffy. If past rumors are true, we’re sure many former Bad Boy artists can relate!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Evelyn Braxton Shares The Last Moments She Spent With Daughter Traci Braxton [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close