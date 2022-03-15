Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West & Here’s What Happened…[WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

In a follow-up to the ongoing war between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West, today in “Gary’s Tea” focuses on the actual conversation they had over the phone recently that’s guaranteed to make you laugh.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll let you watch below to hear what the comedic legend had to say about his talk with Kanye — D.L.’s hilarious joke about Ye’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer boots” is reason enough to give it a listen! — but it appears their beef may have been squashed for now. In similar news, there’s also a rumor going around that his ex Kim Kardashian may be disappointed in current boyfriend Pete Davidson for egging on Kanye in a text exchange that went viral recently, so much so that even that relationship is rumored to be coming to an end.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full scoop below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West & Here’s What Happened…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close