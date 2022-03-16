Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?!

“Gary’s Tea” has a handful of news to report on today, including a possible blooming relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz, the rumored ending of Mimi Faust and Ty Young’s relationship plus an unfortunate update in relation to Jussie Smollett’s prison stint in Cook County Jail.

Although Khloe and Trey were seen “canoodling” at a recent party at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy, we’ll wait a little bit longer before officially calling them the next big celeb couple. In terms of Mimi and Ty, let’s just pray they can work things out and make it down the aisle in the near future. Regardless of how you feel about Jussie’s hate crime hoax, continue to pray for both his sanity and well-being behind bars now that his family is saying he’s at risk of being harmed.

Get the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
