News
HomeNews

Songstress Ashanti Makes Tech History With New Partnership

EQ Exchange’s mission is rooted in ensuring artists have ownership of their intellectual property.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

New York-bred singer Ashanti is making her mark in the tech industry. She recently joined forces with EQ Exchange, becoming the first Black woman music artist to be the co-founder of a Web3 platform.

EQ Exchange’s mission is rooted in ensuring artists have ownership over their intellectual property and can have a direct connection to their audiences. The woman-led company—that sits at the intersection of technology and music—empowers established and emerging artists to share their creativity on a global scale through non-fungible tokens. Through EQ Exchange, artists have the ability to offer fans exclusive rewards for different songs and albums. The platform enables fans to trade their tokens with others who are a part of the fanbase.

Ashanti took to Instagram to express her excitement about her involvement with EQ Exchange. “I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co-owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange,” she wrote in a caption. “Focusing on music and NFTs, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain. Not only does CELO use the more efficient Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, but they take things a step further and invest in worldwide programs to save the rainforest. We’re focused on a mutual exchange of gifts… Love to and from my fans! I’m so Happy my Amazing Partner Janice Taylor started this company as the first Women CEO/Founder in this very male dominated world and has chosen me to continue the journey & narrative of Women’s Empowerment.”

Ashanti has been a fierce advocate for ownership. Last year, she revealed she’s re-recording her debut album so that she can own her music.

News about Ashanti’s historic partnership comes after NBA star LeBron James teamed up with Crypto.com for the creation of a blockchain technology-centered program for children that teaches youth about Web3.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James Leads Initiative Centered On Teaching Youth About Cryptocurrency

How Black Women In Tech Are Changing The Game

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Continue reading Women's History Month 2022: Celebrating Black Pioneers

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022 Originally published: March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. But neatly tucked within Women's History Month lies International Women's Day, which is celebrated annually on March 8. And by NewsOne's humble estimation, both celebratory observations far too often overlook the accomplishments of Black women, in particular, who have been achieving the unthinkable for centuries. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Today, this month and forever, NewsOne is highlighting a select few of these Black women and their amazing and incomparable feats that continue to reveal themselves in "historic firsts." https://twitter.com/adv_project/status/1501190507577360386?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishments are among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1501173153422262274?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Unlike Women's History Month -- which began in 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week -- International Women's Day dates back more than a century. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. https://twitter.com/tiannathewriter/status/1501126767691636739?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” https://twitter.com/womensart1/status/1501096583869480962?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” https://twitter.com/KilanBishop/status/1501171245592817666?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

Songstress Ashanti Makes Tech History With New Partnership  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close