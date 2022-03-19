Tia Mowry Opens Up About Experience With Endometriosis: ‘Pregnancy Wasn’t Easy For Me’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tia Mowry has taken to Instagram to open up about her struggles during her pregnancies with her two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo, due to being diagnosed with endometriosis. In a vulnerable post in honor of endometriosis awareness month, the Family Reunion actress shared a few loving pictures with her son and daughter while opening up about her experience with the diagnosis in the post’s caption.

“I’m so thankful everyday that Cree and Cairo came into our lives,” she wrote in the caption. “Having endometriosis meant pregnancy wasn’t easy for me. I wasn’t even sure I would get there – I was so scared when I first heard my diagnosis, thinking I might not be able to have kids. And I know that I’m not the only one who has been on that same journey.”

She continued, “But I learned that having endo doesn’t necessarily mean that a person’s dream of having a child won’t come true. And after making dietary changes, focusing on my health, and a lot of prayer came my beautiful children. So for others out there with endometriosis, I see you – and send you love, strength, encouragement and healing. #endometrosisawarenessmonth”

The actress was met with an abundance of compassion from her Instagram followers who flooded her comment section with messages of support. “Thank you for sharing your inspiring story!! You’re helping so many women be hopeful!! ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Needed this Endometriosis isn’t easy to deal with.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The diagnosis most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue that lines the pelvis. The Mayo Clinic recommends seeing a doctor if you have signs and symptoms that may indicate this condition.

