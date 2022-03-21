News
HomeNews

Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced three additional concerts for the event this summer.

The performers include country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, R&B group Dru Hill with singer Raheem DeVaughn, and rock band Foreigner.

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to Aug. 7, with an additional concert announcement coming April 4.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close