Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Despite the outbursts, fatherhood is important to Kanye West and he wants to secure his place in his children’s lives.

A family insider says that the rapper is planning to file for full custody of the West children.

The source told The Sun: “Kanye wants to go for full custody of the children. People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time,” the source said. “He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent.”

“Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim. He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children. Of course, the children spend time with nannies but she is a working mother.” 

The family informant says that Kanye believes that Kim will try to take the children away from him though she’s publically mentioned wanting to amicably co-parent. Over the past month, the rapper hasn’t had it easy.  His performance was pulled from the Grammys, he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for calling Trevor Noah a racial slur, a petition was created to pull his Coachella performance, on top of his back and forth exchanges between D.L. Hughley, the mother of his children, and Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, two.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

15 photos Launch gallery

Family Informant Says Kanye West Plans To File For Full Custody Of The Kids, Claims Kim Is ‘Never Around’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

