Family Informant Says Kanye West Plans To File For Full Custody Of The Kids, Claims Kim Is ‘Never Around’

Despite the outbursts, fatherhood is important to Kanye West and he wants to secure his place in his children’s lives.
A family insider says that the rapper is planning to file for full custody of the West children.
The source told The Sun: “Kanye wants to go for full custody of the children. People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time,” the source said. “He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent.”
“Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim. He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children. Of course, the children spend time with nannies but she is a working mother.”
The family informant says that Kanye believes that Kim will try to take the children away from him though she’s publically mentioned wanting to amicably co-parent. Over the past month, the rapper hasn’t had it easy. His performance was pulled from the Grammys, he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for calling Trevor Noah a racial slur, a petition was created to pull his Coachella performance, on top of his back and forth exchanges between D.L. Hughley, the mother of his children, and Pete Davidson.
Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, two.
If the Kanye saga ends with violence, millions of people will be complicit. I did not live through the east coast-west coast wars to play like this.— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 13, 2022
DL Hughley called out Ye for stalking Kim and Ye responded by threatening DL
"Come on leftist Y'all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the
why is kanye talking about sending people to dl hughley house— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 13, 2022
I wonder what the billable hours for Kanye’s attorneys are $. In just one post this fine Sunday morning he has compromised his daughter’s security by posting the name of her school to his 15m+ followers and made a blatant threat to harm DL Hughley. Hecticccccccccc. pic.twitter.com/lj11cG7Teo— Blessing Omakwu (@BlessingOmakwu) March 13, 2022
Kanye West is out here threatening DL Hughley this morning but wants to know why Kim won’t let the kids go to Sunday Service today. Dude really is living on another planet where he is the King, Queen and Court Jester.— Siobhan Marie Day 🌈💗💜💙🏳️🌈 (@MarieSiobsbhndy) March 13, 2022
Ye out here calling folks (DL Hughley) a pawn when he went out like this……. pic.twitter.com/0KpDT35VmO— #1 Chief Rocka (@gurusix) March 13, 2022
Definitely not a fan of DL Hughley but he stated 100% facts on kanye west behavior. Didn't sugar coat a thing. Yet you clowns keep defending the biggest bitter clown behavior every step of the way— manifesting (@prettybrowng1) March 13, 2022
Kanye outside DL Hughley house: pic.twitter.com/MgFvmavQsL— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) March 13, 2022
Kanye standing up for himself and attacking DL Hughley brings me joy. Never liked that self-righteous douche.— Yeezy Rising (@DaveTrent9) March 13, 2022
here we are. another day agreeing with DL Hughley. pic.twitter.com/NWDYklD1fF— franklin aloysius mumford. (@jaedidastoo) March 13, 2022
Kanye West is building a STRONG case against himself for supervised visitation with his kids. All these displays of obsessive, petty, and disturbing behavior. I wish his family would stand up to him and check his ass & shut this nonsense down. DL Hughley— CeeBee (@ceeaboutme2020) March 13, 2022
Kanye’s PR when he said his best advice on DL Hughley, Pete & Kim K came from Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN38rQ— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 13, 2022
Family Informant Says Kanye West Plans To File For Full Custody Of The Kids, Claims Kim Is ‘Never Around’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com