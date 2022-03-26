News
HomeNews

UNCF Launches HBCUv Platform To Advance Digital Learning

“This isn’t just about getting more classes online, it’s about providing a safe space for Black joy and expression,” said Julian Thompson, Director of Strategy for UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Young African-American man works on a laptop and communicates on a video call

Source: blackCAT / Getty

From politics to business, historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country have nurtured some of the most brilliant minds who have gone on to transform their respective industries. The United Negro College Fund is using technology to advance that legacy of excellence in academia. The nonprofit organization joined forces with Deloitte Digital for the creation of an online education platform dubbed HBCUv.

Rooted in community, the initiative is designed to connect scholars and educators and curate virtual learning experiences centered on education, civic engagement and career development. Among the nine institutions participating in the platform’s pilot program are Talladega College, Dillard University, Clark Atlanta University, Benedict College, Johnson C. Smith University, Claflin University, Jarvis Christian College, Lane College, and Shaw University.

HBCUv is slated to launch in 2023 with over 8,000 registered students and plans to extend the offerings and resources to other HBCUs in the future. Organizers of the initiative say the global health crisis underscored the need for adequate digital tools that foster community, and the platform will change the landscape of higher education.

“This isn’t just about getting more classes online, it’s about providing a safe space for Black joy and expression, giving students an opportunity to find their ‘tribe’ of people, and inspiring students of all ages by showing them Black leaders who are part of the same HBCU legacy,” Julian Thompson, who serves as director of strategy for UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building, shared in a statement.

The platform has received $10 million in funding from a collective of philanthropic foundations and corporations.

The creation of HBCUv comes as more historically Black colleges and universities are developing tech-focused projects to boost student engagement.

“HBCUv will do this by embedding the culture, community and commitment to Black excellence embodied by HBCUs into a unique online experience that will form the foundation of the future of Black education.” UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax added the effort will close “a major innovation and investment gap between this nation’s HBCUs and other higher education institutions.”

SEE ALSO:

Spelman College Joins Entrepreneurship Education Initiative

Los Angeles Board Of Water And Power Commissioners Invests $5M In HBCUs To Diversify Engineering Industry

circa 1945: American poet and writer Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Continue reading Celebrating Langston Hughes' Iconic Legacy On His Birthday

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022.

UNCF Launches HBCUv Platform To Advance Digital Learning  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close