LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The old saying “all publicity is good publicity” is proving to be true.

According to Variety, TickPick, a secondary ticket purchasing site reported that they’ve sold more tickets for Chris Rock‘s upcoming comedy tour than they’ve sold over the past month. TickPick also reported that the sale price has increased to over 200 percent, from $46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of $341 now.

RELATED: Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rock is set to perform six shows in Boston from March 30 through April 1 before heading to his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. The tour is scheduled to hit major cities from Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Toronto.

This follows after the comedian was slapped on stage by Will Smith for making a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Since the show, social media has been loaded with shock, memes, and think pieces about the incident. Will Smith has since made a public apology and Rock reported that he will not be pressing charges.

SEE:

Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A ‘Beautiful Moment’

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following Oscars Incident was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com