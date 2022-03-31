Celebrity News
Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’

Chloe Bailey bares all while promoting her new single, "Treat Me."

Chloe Bailey has taken to Instagram to strip down and bare all while teasing her new single, “Treat Me” and she looks good!

For her IG post, the r&b songstress posed in nothing but black undies and a massive black jacket. She accessorized the look with black platform heels, a dramatic necklace that stopped at her belly button and wore trendy, square glasses on her face. As for her hair, she traded in her signature locs for a high ponytail with a thick bang that laid across her forehead. The finished black and white cover art looked perfect, which included the singer’s name and the new song’s title, “Treat Me” handwritten in red ink.

‘TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save, link in bio 🖤,” the r&b crooner captioned the photo.

Check out the hawt look below.

But this new single isn’t the only thing we’re anticipating from the “Have Mercy” artist. Chloe recently took to Twitter to dish out the deets on her new album which could arrive this summer. In a series of tweets, she shared her excitement for the upcoming project with her fans, Tweeting, “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me.”

We can’t wait to stream the new single!

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

