Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany Haddish's style evolution is top tier.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is definitely ready for the red carpet and any other event that involves her serving high-fashion looks. The comedian and actress was a sight for sore eyes during last night’s Grammy Awards. Clad in a rose gold custom Prada dress, the blonde bombshell looked radiant.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

At the afterparty, Haddish did a quick wardrobe (not costume) change into a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress that featured exaggerated shoulders. The retro-style ensemble was accessorized with black Prada frames.

She Ready Vegas! I am feeling very sexy in my @dolcegabbana dress and @prada frames . Thank you @waymanandmicah @hair4kicks @kilprity @mr_dadams for keeping me fly in these streets! #sheready!” she captioned her photo.

In an Instagram reel, our favorite funny gal joked about her newly single glow. After posting the video, she left a Haddish-style statement in the comment section.

“It’s something about being single that just makes me feel like I can have it all! #sheready tonight a rich man asked to eat my box and he will go away. I think I just might let him have a snack,” she wrote.

I know that’s right!

Haddish has been giving us a run for our money over the last couple of years. Partnering with elite stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah has elevated her entire fashion game. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her style evolution?

Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

