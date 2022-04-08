EXCLUSIVE: Ceelo Green Gets Candid About His Career On Upcoming Episode Of Uncensored On TV One

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ceelo Green will be on this Sunday’s episode of TV One’s Uncensored getting candid about his career. He discussed his journey from Goodie Mob, to Gnarls Barkley, and his solo career as CeeLo Green. He hopes that fans learn more about him as an artist and his journey. Coming up, the artist plans to come to new heights in his career with music cataloging, marketing, and management.

Hear a bit of CeeLo’s career and get insight into his Uncensored episode.

