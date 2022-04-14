LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. Less than a week after video circulates of a fan vehemently rejecting his kiss, the North Carolina rapper (who was actually born in Cleveland, Ohio) has allegedly had his home broken into. Reports are stating that the intruder was shot, though the injury isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Newsweek:

DaBaby’s North Carolina home was visited by police on Wednesday evening, following reports of a shooting on the Troutman property.

The Troutman Police Department stated on Facebook that officers were called to the home of DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, at around 7:45 p.m., where they found “one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment,” said the police representative in the statement.

This story is developing and we will have updates here once they become available.

The Latest:

Intruder at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home Allegedly Shot was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com