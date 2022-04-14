LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t let the wigs and long weaves fool you, Yung Miami’s natural ponytail is popping! The other half of The City Girls rap duo posted a video to her Instagram stories that proved she has a head full of long, natural, healthy hair.

We love it when celebrities give us a peek at their natural tresses, and Yung Miami has definitely satisfied our hair fetish for the week. According to her stories, the “Top Notch” rapper was in the middle of a beauty appointment when her stylist, Hair By Ess, recorded a video of her getting her natural mane done. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail, with a part in the middle, while her baby hairs strategically adorned her face. Her ponytail looked healthy, and her ends were neatly trimmed. The finished hairstyle was a beautifully rolled bun with an edge curl in the back.

The Instagram clan was here for Yung Miami’s real hair. The comments were flooded with heart eyes and compliments on how healthy her hair looks. Rapper/Actress Lil Mama joined the conversation about Yung Miami’s natural hair by typing, “When yah Hair Stylist be like “Let me do Your Real Hair Cuz B***Hes Gotta Know” She’s so beautiful .”

While we love a good wig or two, we also love us some natural hair, and Yung Miami’s natural tresses look great! Shoutout to her hairstylist for keeping her healthy underneath her different hair looks.

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: