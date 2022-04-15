Rickey Smiley Morning Show
In the Hot Spot, Da Brat tells what’s going on with the rapper Cash Out and his arrest. He was indicted on rape, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges. One of the stories he used was promising the girls careers.  He was accused of whipping a sex worker with a belt, racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and aggravated sodomy. Da Brat shares this story and more.

[caption id="attachment_2817799" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: CS / R1[/caption]   While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Rapper Archie Eversole reportedly has passed away. The rapper was known for his hit ‘We Ready’ & his Gold selling album ‘Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style’ in 2002. The ATL legend was chosen to make the theme song for the Atlanta United  MLS club.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfk6CplO_MU Our condolences go out to Archie Eversole’s friends, family & fans

Hot Spot: Atlanta Rapper, Cash Out Arrested On For Luring Women Into A Prostitution Ring [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

