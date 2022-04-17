‘Abbott Elementary’ Contributes 150,000 Meals To Feeding America

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The prevalence of food insecurity is one of the nation’s most pressing issues. The creators behind the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary are using the show’s platform to spread awareness about the disparities surrounding food injustice. According to Variety, the show’s team joined forces with Disney-ABC TV and Warner Bros. Television to donate thousands of meals to the nonprofit Feeding America.

Child hunger is a critical matter that the pandemic has exacerbated. Feeding America—an organization dedicated to eradicating food insecurity—reported that 12 million children live in food-insecure households throughout the country. Due to systemic racial inequities, Black, Native American and Latinx communities faced higher hunger rates.

Staying true to using Abbott Elementary to underscore the lived experiences of students and educators at underfunded public schools, the show’s team partnered with the production companies to contribute 150,000 meals to Feeding America. The show also created the ‘Think Outside the (Lunch) Box’ campaign in which it dedicated its social media platforms to amplify the transformative work being led by the nonprofit.

Lauren Biedron, who serves as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, says the donation will advance the organization’s mission of assisting vulnerable communities. “Elevating the issue of food insecurity is essential in the fight to end hunger,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television, ABC/Disney and the ‘Abbott Elementary’ team for joining us to help ensure that our neighbors facing hunger get the meals that they need.”

News about the social good project comes a month after Abbott Elementary partnered with Scholastic to host free book fairs across the country. Earlier this year, the sitcom donated a portion of its marketing budget to provide teachers with school supplies. “It’s about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people,” Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson shared with NPR.

