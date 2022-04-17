‘Abbott Elementary’ Contributes 150,000 Meals To Feeding America

The prevalence of food insecurity is one of the nation’s most pressing issues. The creators behind the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary are using the show’s platform to spread awareness about the disparities surrounding food injustice. According to Variety, the show’s team joined forces with Disney-ABC TV and Warner Bros. Television to donate thousands of meals to the nonprofit Feeding America.
Child hunger is a critical matter that the pandemic has exacerbated. Feeding America—an organization dedicated to eradicating food insecurity—reported that 12 million children live in food-insecure households throughout the country. Due to systemic racial inequities, Black, Native American and Latinx communities faced higher hunger rates.
Staying true to using Abbott Elementary to underscore the lived experiences of students and educators at underfunded public schools, the show’s team partnered with the production companies to contribute 150,000 meals to Feeding America. The show also created the ‘Think Outside the (Lunch) Box’ campaign in which it dedicated its social media platforms to amplify the transformative work being led by the nonprofit.
Lauren Biedron, who serves as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, says the donation will advance the organization’s mission of assisting vulnerable communities. “Elevating the issue of food insecurity is essential in the fight to end hunger,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television, ABC/Disney and the ‘Abbott Elementary’ team for joining us to help ensure that our neighbors facing hunger get the meals that they need.”
News about the social good project comes a month after Abbott Elementary partnered with Scholastic to host free book fairs across the country. Earlier this year, the sitcom donated a portion of its marketing budget to provide teachers with school supplies. “It’s about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people,” Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson shared with NPR.
SEE ALSO:
‘Abbott Elementary’ Teams Up With Scholastic To Provide Underfunded Schools With Free Books
Violinist Ezinma Launches Nonprofit To Make Music Education Accessible At Underserved Schools
A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
1. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 7: President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Ketanji Brown Jackson VoteSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Ketanji Brown Jackson VoteSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 13 of 25
14. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 25 of 25
‘Abbott Elementary’ Contributes 150,000 Meals To Feeding America was originally published on newsone.com