Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

It's giving unicorn fairy vibes.

Liquid I.V. House of Hydration

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

This past weekend Coachella returned after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus. Festival-goers were in for good vibes and even better fashion with a phenomenal music lineup. 

Without a doubt, Saweetie understood the assignment. The rapper took the stage giving unicorn vibes in sequin ombre pants and a matching floral halter top by DollsKill. She completed the look with a cotton candy-style wig, which featured pink, purple, blonde, and mint green hues.

 

Liquid I.V. House of Hydration

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / GettyThe Closer rapper performed on the first day of Coachella, and she was sure to get the crowd jumping. She joined the stage with Brazilian singer Anitta.

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Saweetie will be back on Coachella festival grounds this coming weekend, and we can’t wait to see what kind of fashionable ensembles she gives us this time around. Because this event has such a niche look, artists go all out to show off their Woodstock-inspired clothing. From barely-there bikinis to chaps and crop tops, the celebrities let it hang out, all in the name of festival fashion.

If you missed the Coachella performances from this past weekend, you can watch the livestream via the Coachella website. There, you’ll see Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, The City Girls, Big Sean, Doja Cat and more take the stage for an amazing show.

 

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

