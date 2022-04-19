According to NBC4i, The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.
The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.
Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.
The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list
- Celebrate Earth Day at one of Ohio’s state parks
- Four Black Children Traumatized After Police Encounter
- Tax Day Renews Calls For Economic Equity
- Gary’s Tea: Is T.I. The New Richard Pryor Of Comedy? [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige To Receive Billboard’s 2022 Icon Award [WATCH]
- Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend
- Black Maternal Health Organizing Extends Beyond One Week
- Natural Hair Guru Felicia Leatherwood’s Ultimate Tips For Maintaining Your Protective Styles
- Experts Say Patrick Lyoya Shooting Merit Manslaughter Charges
KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com