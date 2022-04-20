Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Style icon, actress, model, and Diana Ross mini-me Tracee Ellis Ross knows a thing or two about creating memorable fashion moments. The Black-ish actress, who commemorated the series finale of the hit show with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was spotted giving runway realness on the streets of Los Angeles in a sequin and feather Kevin Germanier dress.

Ross partnered the look with yellow Christian Louboutin pumps, and she styled her hair in a low bun, with two braids framing the front of her face. If you think the front of the dress is stunning, the open back will give you chills.

The Pattern haircare entrepreneur shared a few images of herself in the sparkly dress with the caption, “To all the men I’ve loved before.” I don’t know about you, but if I were one of Ross’s ex-lovers, I’d be loading my “hey, big head” texts right about now. Not only does the 49-year-old look amazing, her style and confidence takes it to another level.

Ross is known for her fun, avante garde, and sometimes daring looks on the red carpet. I’m excited to see what look she brings to the upcoming Met Gala. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Ross on the red carpet?

