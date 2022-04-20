Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross never met a fashion moment she didn't slay.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 19, 2022

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Style icon, actress, model, and Diana Ross mini-me Tracee Ellis Ross knows a thing or two about creating memorable fashion moments. The Black-ish actress, who commemorated the series finale of the hit show with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was spotted giving runway realness on the streets of Los Angeles in a sequin and feather Kevin Germanier dress.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 19, 2022

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ross partnered the look with yellow Christian Louboutin pumps, and she styled her hair in a low bun, with two braids framing the front of her face. If you think the front of the dress is stunning, the open back will give you chills.

The Pattern haircare entrepreneur shared a few images of herself in the sparkly dress with the caption, “To all the men I’ve loved before.” I don’t know about you, but if I were one of Ross’s ex-lovers, I’d be loading my “hey, big head” texts right about now. Not only does the 49-year-old look amazing, her style and confidence takes it to another level.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 19, 2022

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ross is known for her fun, avante garde, and sometimes daring looks on the red carpet. I’m excited to see what look she brings to the upcoming Met Gala. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Ross on the red carpet?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Celebs Like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé Love This Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 5 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 5 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close