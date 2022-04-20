Crime
Syracuse Police Defend Cops' Handling Of 10-Year-Old 'Suspect'

Syracuse Police Department released a statement defending three officers who traumatized a Black child just because he allegedly stole a bag of chips.

Syracuse Police detain 8 year old black boy

Source: twitter / Twitter

Another day, another instance where cops prove how easily the adultification of Black children comes to them.

When a prepubescent child shoplifts a bag of chips, there are plenty of simple, non-traumatizing ways to deal with the situation. The simplest thing to do is to have the child return the item, scold the child and send them on their way—because, when it comes down to it, kids stealing small things from stores is common snd isn’t exactly symptomatic of a child on a path to criminality. You can call the child’s parents and let them come get them and handle it. Or, if the cops must be called for something this petty, they can give the child a good talking to and, again, send them on their way.

But in a recent case that took place in Syracuse, New York, the young child was Black, so once the police got involved, it was no surprise that things would be handled wrongly.

Many reports on the incident in which three police officers were seen pinning a child’s arms behind his back and forcing him into a police car have put the boy’s age at 10-years-old, but others have him as young as eight. Eight years old.

Let’s start with the video, which, according to WHAM 13, was taken by bystander Kenneth Jackson.

From WHAM:

“What is y’all doing?” Kenneth Jackson asks an officer holding the little boy by his arms as he cries.

“Guess. Guess what I’m doing,” the officer responds.

Jackson continues to ask officers to explain why they’re taking the boy into custody.

Another officer tells Jackson the boy “was stealing stuff.”

Jackson cuts off the officer and says “Nah man, so he’s stealing a bag of chips you’re treating him like an old cold ******** killer?”

An officer can also be heard saying to Jackson, “If he breaks into your house…,” because, in a cop’s mind, a Black child who might be as young as eight committing the relatively mundane act of stealing a snack from a store might also be a potential burglar or even a career criminal. Jackson even offered several times to pay for what the child allegedly stole, but that wasn’t enough for the police officers hellbent on treating a young Black body any kind of way, which is why one officer told Jackson, “Keep walking dude, you don’t know even know what you’re talking about.”

Three cops have an 8 or 10-year-old child hemmed up while he appears to be terrified, and they don’t understand why a witness to it might show concern. That, in and of itself, says a lot about the attitudes of police officers dealing with Black suspects of any age.

“There’s a way that the police need to interact with kids and what they did that day was completely unacceptable,” Jackson said to reporters.

According to Meaww, the Syracuse Police Department released a statement saying they were investigating the incident, but the statement also appeared to intentionally make the crime committed sound more sinister than it actually was.

“We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside,” the department said. “The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.”

Granted, taking the child to his father and not filing charges was the correct way to handle it, but the way they did it is still a problem. Why does it take three cops to escort a young child to his parent? Even if he wasn’t handcuffed, why are his arms pinned behind his back? Why is there no effort by the cops to comfort a child so young as opposed to traumatizing him without any apparent empathy? Why couldn’t his father come to the store as opposed to a child suffering the trauma of being forced into a police car?

In regards to the statement, where were the other “juveniles accused of stealing from a store” since the department is officially claiming there were multiple suspects? Why is the department intentionally using legal terminology that describes the child as a “juvenile suspected of larceny?” Could it be because officials knew “8-year-old suspected of stealing a bag of chips” would make the officers sound petty and excessive?

Then, of course, there’s the obvious question: Would a white 8 to 10-year-old who had committed the common AF crime of stealing a small item from a store have been treated the same way?

SEE ALSO:

Fired! White Couple Loses Job After Video Showing Racist Tirade On New York Train

Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Smokes A Blunt While Blasting Marijuana Arrests In First Campaign Ad

Video Shows Black Jogger Shot And Killed By Two White Men In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="aligncenter" width="701"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET, Feb. 22, 2022 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery’s parents can finally rest, although they will never see their son again.  On Feb 22, 2022, a Brunswick, GA jury found all three men convicted of his death guilty of federal hate crime charges. Two years have passed since the tragic day Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but the story is still as gripping as it was the first time you were introduced to it. An innocent man lost his life and because of it three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but how did we get here? The tragic story begins with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020. They were each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets, and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Syracuse Police Defend Cops' Handling Of 10-Year-Old 'Suspect'  was originally published on newsone.com

