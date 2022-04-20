News
Library Of Congress Honors Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan

Albums created by the music visionaries were added to the National Recording Registry.

Music is a powerful form of artistry that transforms lives and enriches culture, and the Library of Congress has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating poignant pieces of work. Amongst its 2022 National Recording Registry inductees are albums created by visionaries Alicia Keys, A Tribe Called Quest and Wu-Tang Clan.

The Library of Congress—which is the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution—cultivated the National Recording Registry to illuminate musical projects that have unequivocally shaped the landscapes of American history and culture. The library selects 25 recordings annually to give listeners a lens into different eras through music. The year’s list of selections included Alicia Keys’ debut studio album Songs in A Minor, Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 project Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and A Tribe Called Quest’s second studio album The Low End Theory which was released in 1991.

Each piece of work—which are classics in their own right—left indelible marks on their genres and the music industry as a whole; blending expressive lyricism with unique and distinctive sounds.

“It was so pure,” Alicia Keys shared in an interview while discussing Songs in A Minor. “You felt the truth that was coming from me. I think that the New York-ness in me was definitely a new energy. People hadn’t quite seen a woman in Timberlands and cornrows and really straight 100 percent off of the streets of New York performing classical music and mixing it with soul music and R&B and these songs that had big choruses and meaning, people could find themselves in it.”

Carla Hayden, who serves as the Librarian of Congress, says the projects selected are a reflection of “the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation’s history and culture.” The registry currently has 600 recordings.

Last year, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 and Nas’ 1994 album Illmatic were added to the National Recording Registry. In 2019, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint became the 10th hip-hop album to join the collection.

SEE ALSO:

Library Of Congress Adds Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ To National Recording Registry

Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of Congress

circa 1945: American poet and writer Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Continue reading Celebrating Langston Hughes' Iconic Legacy On His Birthday

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022.

Library Of Congress Honors Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan  was originally published on newsone.com

