LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A federal judge in Florida said the CDC overstepped its authority and did not follow the right procedures when it came up with the mask mandate. Dr. Collier discusses the overturned mandate that no longer requires mask coverings on planes, trains, and other public transportation. He explains that COVID-19 cases are on the rise and listeners share their opinion and whether they’re going to continue to wear their masks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Listeners React To Dr. Collier Discussing Airlines, Uber, and Lyft Lifting The Mask Mandate [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com