Listeners React To Dr. Collier Discussing Airlines, Uber, and Lyft Lifting The Mask Mandate [WATCH]

A federal judge in  Florida said the CDC overstepped its authority and did not follow the right procedures when it came up with the mask mandate. Dr. Collier discusses the overturned mandate that no longer requires mask coverings on planes, trains, and other public transportation.  He explains that COVID-19 cases are on the rise and listeners share their opinion and whether they’re going to continue to wear their masks.

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="aligncenter" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

